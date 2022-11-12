3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the San Antonio Spurs

The Milwaukee Bucks are now 10-2 after their second straight loss, this time to the San Antonio Spurs who snapped a five-game losing streak. The Bucks finish their road trip with two losses and a win over the Thunder.

The Bucks' offense came to a halt

Milwaukee played without Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second straight game, which showed from the start. Even Grayson Allen was ruled out just moments before tip-off.

They tried to keep pace with the Spurs, and they were doing well in the first quarter as they trailed by only 4. But the Spurs started pulling away in the second quarter, and they built an 8-point lead by the half.

In the second half, the tired legs of the Bucks' players started coming into play. Coming off a double-overtime victory against OKC on Wednesday, the team didn't seem to have the energy. San Antonio capitalized on that and started pulling away in the second half, and Milwaukee could not muster a comeback.

The Bucks' 3-point shooting let them down again

One of the Bucks' concerns all season is their three-point shooting. The team ranks in the league's bottom half regarding 3P% -- after yesterday's loss, they are 19th in the league, shooting 34.5% from long range.

It showed again as the Bucks struggled from distance, shooting only 12-for-43. Meanwhile, they continue to shoot a big volume of long range shots -- the Bucks sit 5th in the NBA in 3PAs with 39.3.

Jevon Carter shines again

Milwaukee needed someone to step up with Giannis and Jrue being out, and Jevon Carter did it again.

After putting up career-highs in points and assists against the Thunder, he finished with 21 points and 6 assists in 33 minutes of action. Carter also went 5-for-7 from distance and shot 7-for-15 from the field, but his efforts weren't enough, as the Bucks lost 111-93 on the road.