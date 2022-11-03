3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' rout of the Detroit Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks were in control from start to finish against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. They dominated on both ends of the court and came away with a 116-91 victory. This was an impressive performance by the Bucks, and here are three takeaways from their win.

Still undefeated

The Bucks remained undefeated this season, pushing their record to 7-0 to tie the franchise's best start. The feat was previously done twice — in 2018-2019 and 1971-1972. Unlike their previous match against the Pistons, which went down the wire, this one was a yawner as Giannis Antetokounmpo and company cruised to victory.

The Bucks look like the team to beat in the NBA right now, and it will take a herculean effort to dethrone them. Milwaukee will take their act on the road this Friday with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A win would give this squad their best start to a season in franchise history.

Dismal connection from long distance

The Bucks couldn't hit a three-pointer to save their life on Wednesday, missing 28 of their 38 attempts from beyond the arc. Milwaukee started the game ice-cold from rainbow country, making just one of their first 20 attempts. However, Jrue Holiday broke the ice by making this difficult stepback triple right before the first-half buzzer sounded:

Holiday said he isn't worried about his team's three-point shooting woes, telling reporters after the game:

"I think we got a lot of great looks from three and just missed them."

The Bucks win with defense

With their three-point shooting touch nowhere to be found, the Bucks hung their hat on defense to hack out the victory. Milwaukee held Detroit to 41% shooting and outrebounded them 52-35. They also tallied 17 steals, seven more than their previous season-high of 10.

''I'm happy that the team is building good habits. I'm happy that we can be good even if we don't make shots, that it doesn't affect us. We still play hard, we still move the ball. Guys are not talking by themselves, we talk to one another. We are in a very good place," said Antetokounmpo.