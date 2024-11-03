5 Takeaways from Bucks’ Heartbreaking Loss to Cavaliers
The Milwaukee Bucks endured a heartbreaking defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, losing 114-113.
This marks the Bucks' fifth consecutive loss, leaving them with a disappointing 1-5 record through six games. Despite a strong showing, the Bucks couldn’t close the game, as Cavaliers' star Donovan Mitchell sank a jumper with only three-tenths of a second remaining, sealing the win. Here’s a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from Milwaukee's hard-fought effort.
First, there’s no denying the dominance of Milwaukee’s superstar duo, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The pair combined for an impressive 75 points, each shooting around 55 percent from the field. It was arguably their best collective performance of the season, accounting for 66 percent of the team’s total points. Despite their efforts, the Bucks couldn’t secure the win, underscoring the need for consistent support from the rest of the roster.
That brings us to the second takeaway: outside of Lillard and Antetokounmpo, the Bucks struggled to find additional scoring. The remaining players managed only 38 points, with Taurean Prince contributing 16 points and Bobby Portis adding 10 in his 20 minutes. Portis, in particular, has had difficulty making an impact offensively, and his defensive limitations have only added to the team’s recent struggles.
The third takeaway highlights Gary Trent Jr.'s ongoing offensive struggles. Trent, who was expected to provide a scoring boost, connected on just one of his 10 attempts from the field, recording three points, three turnovers, and three personal fouls. His quiet offensive output contributed to the Bucks' inability to pull ahead.
The fourth takeaway is that Milwaukee's three-point shooting improved significantly in this matchup, which is the fourth takeaway. The team shot a remarkable 46% from beyond the arc after hitting only 17 of 73 attempts in their previous losses to Boston and Memphis. Their hot start from deep helped them build an early 16-point lead, though it ultimately wasn’t enough to hold off the Cavaliers.
Finally, head coach Doc Rivers made a notable change to the rotation that showed promise. Rivers gave rookie Andre Jackson Jr. extended minutes over Pat Connaughton, whose defensive lapses had hurt the Bucks in previous games. Jackson was impressed with his hustle, playmaking, and defensive versatility as he held his own against tough matchups. If Rivers continues to give Jackson minutes, it could help address some of Milwaukee’s defensive challenges.
The Bucks have talent, but with the supporting cast's ongoing struggles, they’ll need more time to develop a consistent rhythm.
More Bucks: Former NBA Star Blames Bucks Terrible Start Directly on Doc Rivers