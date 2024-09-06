Inspired by Ravens-Chiefs' Wild Ending, Bucks' X Post Recalls 2021 Turn of Events
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks recognize a good break when they see it.
In the final seconds of Thursday's NFL regular-season opener, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens by a big toe.
Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely appeared to make a spectacular touchdown catch to force overtime (assuming a successful extra point), but a replay confirmed the tip of a foot out of bounds. No catch. Chiefs win 27-20.
The Milwaukee Bucks' social media team jumped on the opportunity to remind Bucks fans of a similar dramatic turn of events during the 2021 NBA championship run.
With one second remaining in Game 7 of the 2021 second-round playoff series between the Bucks and Nets, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant made what initially looked like a go-ahead three-point basket. But replay review determined that KD's toe was on the line. Milwaukee won in overtime, advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, and ultimately beat Phoenix in the NBA Finals.
Thanks to Durant's size 18 shoe, the Bucks survived to win a title.
