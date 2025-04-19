Biggest Overreactions After Bucks Dominated by Pacers in Game 1
The Milwaukee Bucks were never really in the game in the first game of the series against the Indiana Pacers. The final score ended up being 117-98, but it didn’t even feel that close.
The Bucks had a little bit of a second-half push, but never were able to truly bring things back to a state of feeling like they had a chance to win. Here are some instinctive overreactions based on that premise, and also based on some significant details of the game.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Star Damian Lillard Medically Cleared to Play in Postseason
The Kyle Kuzma trade was a mistake
This is probably an overreaction to say after one playoff game, but the Bucks seem to be missing Khris Middleton. Besides Giannis scoring on the inside, the Milwaukee shooters just couldn’t put anything together, besides A.J. Green, who went 5-11 from three.
The true storyline among the supporting cast, however, was Kyle Kuzma, who in 22 minutes put up goose eggs across the board. He also had the worst plus-minus on the team with a -24 in a game where the team lost by 19. The Bucks were a better team when he wasn’t on the floor.
The Bucks traded a first and Middleton for Kuzma in an attempt to get younger, but they may have traded for the wrong young guy. It is only one game, but this abysmal performance may mean the Bucks' acquiring Kuzma was a massive mistake.
Damian Lillard needs to return ASAP
The Bucks struggled to score on the perimeter, with Giannis being the only real threat when driving to the rim. Lillard’s scoring and outside shooting are far superior to anyone else on the roster, so the Bucks may need him just to have any chance in the series.
It would probably be foolish to rush Lillard back, but after seeing him jawing with players on the sideline and getting a technical foul, he seems itching to get back at least.
As long as it isn’t too detrimental to his health, the Bucks may be inclined to bring Lillard back as soon as Game 2 of the series after a rough first game.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Massive Pressure to Win Second Championship
The Bucks need to blow things up.
This is a huge overreaction, especially with Lillard out, but the Bucks need to do a full reset if they continue to get dominated. Giannis has a chance to be a free agent in the 2027 offseason, which means the clock is ticking on the Bucks becoming legitimate contenders again.
However, with an older roster and limited assets, that may be a tall task. The best move, and only realistic move, could be to trade Giannis and start over.
Bucks fans won’t want to hear it, and the front office does still have some time, but the thought should at least enter the mind of general manager Jon Horst (as long as he isn’t immediately fired after getting knocked out of the playoffs).
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.