Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Bucks Shore Up Depth Around Star Players
The Milwaukee Bucks have been very involved in trade rumors around the NBA. Due to their poor start to the season, many have speculated that Milwaukee could end up trading star Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard.
However, the Bucks have pushed back on that notion and have been looking around the NBA to shore up depth. Milwaukee wants to keep its two-star players on the roster while adding to the level of talent around them.
In a new mock trade proposal, the Bucks massively shore up the depth around their two stars to help fuel a potential title run. The deal would be a multi-team trade between the Bucks, Utah Jazz, and Brooklyn Nets.
Here is what the deal could look like:
Bucks receive: Forward Dorian Finney-Smith and center Walker Kessler
Jazz receive: Guard Cam Thomas, forward Jalen Wilson, a 2031 first-round draft pick from the Bucks, and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Nets
Nets receive: Center Brook Lopez, a 2025 first-round pick from the Jazz, and a 2029 second-round draft pick from the Jazz
Utah gets a young player in Thomas that they can build around while also landing a coveted pick from the Bucks. Brooklyn gets an expiring contract in Lopez and a first-rounder for this coming draft class.
The Bucks would be giving up a good amount for this deal but this could help to solidify themselves in the Eastern Conference. They would be adding in another wing player in Finney-Smith who could help space the floor and give them more defense.
His shooting ability could be perfect alongside the star players and his defense could be massive come playoff time. It would give the Bucks another wing to throw out against a team like the Boston Celtics or New York Knicks.
As for Kessler, the Bucks would get younger up front. His defensive ability is electric and could give Milwaukee a true rim protector.
Losing Lopez would be tough but he is older and on an expiring deal. Kessler could give this team some insurance in the chance that Lopez doesn't re-sign in the offseason.
This Bucks team is built to win now and they owe it to their star players to go all-in. This type of move could see them be much more formidable entering the postseason if everyone was healthy.
