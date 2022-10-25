“I think we’re going to fly around on defense” - Bobby Portis is looking forward to the Brooklyn Nets matchup

The Milwaukee Bucks have got off to an electric start to the 2022-23 season, looking like a well-oiled machine. The almost identical roster is giving them continuity toward their goals. Their new defensive system – which aims to limit perimeter shooting – has reaped benefits but will be put to a real test as they meet the Brooklyn Nets next.

Dynamic scorers

The presence of players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving makes the Nets a major offensive threat. They are highly-skilled and versatile players who can be unstoppable if they find their rhythm. Not allowing them to get going will be a crucial part of the Bucks’ strategy on Wednesday.

“Another test for us to test our camaraderie and chemistry,” Bobby Portis said in a press conference. “First and foremost, we test our defense as well - two dynamic players that could basically go for 30 on any given night.”

“I’m obviously having two of those guys, this dynamic that can score the basketball on all three levels is going to test us tremendously - but I think we’re ready for a challenge,” he added. “I think we’re going to fly around on defense.”

Apart from the two stars, the Nets have Ben Simmons and a host of role players to facilitate their offense. However, the Nets haven’t gotten off to a great start – losing two of their first three games. On the other hand, the Bucks are unbeaten in two games.

Key Matchup: Kevin Durant vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Unlike his team, Kevin Durant has gotten off to a great start despite the team winning just one game. He’s averaged 32 points, 4.3 rebounds, and four assists – including a 37-point performance in the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. In his last outing, he shot 70% from the field, which can be a problem if he gets going early.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely be tasked with guarding the 12-time All-Star, with Portis and Brook Lopez sharing some responsibility. Offensively, Antetokounmpo has also shown up, averaging 32.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in two games.

The matchup between Durant and Antetokounmpo will be a highlight of this fixture, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.