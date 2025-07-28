Bucks’ $10.5 Million Signing Predicted to Have Breakout Season
There's a real possibility that Kevin Porter Jr. could be the sneaky most-important player on the Milwaukee Bucks this season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo — barring health — is going to produce at an elite level. There shouldn't be much variance in Myles Turner's game given the consistency with which he's played throughout his career.
If the Bucks are to take the next step as a true Eastern Conference contender, Porter Jr. must play at a reasonably good level as a lead guard.
NBA legend/former Milwaukee Bucks star Marques Johnson and his son Kris (an ex-UCLA basketball player) recently broke down the guard rotation. The elder Johnson does analysis for the Bucks and is well-versed in the inner workings of the team.
Asking questions of his son, the younger Johnson believes that Porter Jr. can be a real difference-maker for the Bucks — particularly when playing next to Antetokounmpo.
Talent has never been a question for Porter Jr. The Seattle native was a bluechip prospect during his high school days. He signed with USC and had a tumultuous year which included a midseason suspension.
He was ultimately taken 30th overall in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. There have been glimpses of a player that can be an alpha playmaker. Porter Jr. has averaged 13.9 PPG throughout his five-year career.
However, as was the case in college, off-the-court issues have been problematic during his professional career. Two charges (weapons, domestic violence) resulted in Porter Jr. playing a full season in Greece from 2023-24.
Now back in the league, the Bucks appear to be a great fit for his skill-set. Porter Jr. is a slashing guard with terrific quickness. He shot 40.8 percent from 3 with the Bucks last year, and the hopes are that this sort of shooting prowess can transition to this season.
Cole Anthony likely will be Porter Jr.'s main competition at the point guard spot. Porter Jr. is undeniably a more talented player — though Anthony has the pedigree to be a viable candidate to start should Porter Jr. demonstrate some inconsistency as both a scorer and a facilitator.
