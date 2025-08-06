Bucks 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands $220.4 Million All-Star for Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks are hellbent on keeping their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for as long as they can.
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Still Evaluating Whether He Can Win Another Championship With Bucks
The nine-time All-Star has built a home in Milwaukee and has contributed to the city's second championship in 2021. Antetokounmpo has spent 12 seasons in the league, all with Milwaukee, and he will likely be better in his 13th season with the Bucks.
The two sides appear to be happy with each other, but it is clear that the Bucks are in no position to compete for a title.
Antetokounmpo wants to compete for a title, and if he is serious about it, then Milwaukee may not be the place for him. Still, it appears that he will stick it out. For how long, though? Only time will tell.
In the meantime, many analysts and insiders will concoct trade scenarios for the Greek Freak. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report did just that, sending the two-time MVP to the New York Knicks in this massive three-team trade idea.
New York Knicks Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Danny Wolf, 2026 first-round swap (NYK), 2028 first-round swap (worst of NYK and BKN), 2030 first-round swap (NYK)
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Josh Hart, 2026 second-round pick (MIL via NYK), 2026 second-round pick (MIN via NYK)
More news:Bucks Rival ‘Closely Monitoring’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Status in Potential Blockbuster
In this scenario, the Knicks receive the superstar in Antetokounmpo while the Bucks receive a massive haul along with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Bucks get back All-Star Karl Anthony-Towns, who is not at the same level as Antetokounmpo, but could be an excellent piece for the team now and moving forward.
The Knicks have had Antetokounmpo on their radar for some time, and this trade sees them get the true superstar they need to get over the top. Antetokounmpo can do it all, and playing in a city like New York would do wonders for the league and his career.
The Bucks may lose their superstar in this trade idea, but they also get three first-round pick swaps. As things stand, the Bucks do not own a first-round pick until 2031.
Trading Antetokounmpo is not ideal, but he is the only player for the Bucks with any real value in the trade market.
More news: Damian Lillard 'Never Wanted to Leave' Blazers
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.