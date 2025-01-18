Bucks $49M Forward Listed as Name to Watch Ahead of Trade Deadline
At 23-17 on the year, the Milwaukee Bucks are finally starting to look like one of the Eastern Conference's more reliably good squads. Milwaukee has gone 7-3 across its last 10 contests, and is currently riding a three-game win streak thanks to a 130-112 massacre of the lowly Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
But is this roster, as currently comprised, good enough to win it all?
The Bucks are currently the No. 4 seed in the East, 2.5 games behind the 27-16 New York Knicks and one game ahead of the 23-19 Indiana Pacers.
Eight-time All-NBA superstar Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking like an MVP. Doc Rivers' defense has been revamped thanks to some clever lineup tweaks.
But can this team beat, say, the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics in a seven-game playoff series?
Probably not.
And that's why the Bucks are a fascinating team to watch ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.
In a survey of the four most tradable assets that Milwaukee may look to move in time for this year's deadline, Franco Luna of FanSided's Behind The Buck Pass highlights why the Bucks may look to move on from sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis this season.
"Bobby Portis is a fan favorite in Milwaukee, but his skill set makes him highly tradable," writes Luna. Portis is a walking double-double with a knack for providing energy off the bench or stepping up as a starter when needed. His ability to stretch the floor, crash the boards and bring intensity on both ends of the court could appeal to contenders looking for frontcourt depth."
"While Portis is a key piece for the Milwaukee Bucks, they might be tempted to leverage his value if they believe they can upgrade their roster for another championship push," Luna adds.
The 6-foot-10 big man out of Arkansas, a critical contributor to the Bucks' 2021 championship run, is submitting typically solid numbers in limited bench minutes.
In 39 bouts (five starts), Portis is averaging 13.5 points on .470/.374/.818 shooting splits, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks across 24.9 minutes a night. He is in the third season of a four-year, $48.6 million contract, and has a player option for 2025-26. Given his recent high-quality play, it's certainly possible he could decline that and seek more annual money — which makes him a bit of a trade risk.
But from Milwaukee's perspective, offloading Portis for help elsewhere may behoove the team.
