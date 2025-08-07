Bucks' $90 Million Forward Deserves a 'Pass' for Last Season Struggles, Says Insider
Kyle Kuzma didn't exactly perform to expectations last year.
The Milwaukee Bucks acquired him for multiple reasons — namely his ability to score the basketball, collective positional versatility, perceived 'fit' alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, and also Kuzma's postseason pedigree from his time winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In 32 games with the Bucks after coming over from the lowly Washington Wizards, Kuzma averaged 14.5 points per game on 45 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3. Kuzma only shot .663 from the free-throw line, and his defensive efforts across the board were not what anyone would call merely average.
Kevin O'Connor, a noted NBA pundit, recently defended Kuzma's poor play from last year. The perceived stink of playing for underwhelming NBA franchises prior to arriving in Milwaukee apparently was too much to overcome.
Kuzma's rough playoff run was particularly highlighted in the series with the Indiana Pacers. In five games, he averaged only 20.4 minutes — scoring 5.8 points per game on 34.3 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent from beyond the arc.
Making excuses for Kuzma's poor play has become a theme in Milwaukee. It's a bit strange considering Kuzma objectively isn't good enough to get this level of a pass. He's a role player — and one that has not given the Bucks what they were hoping for when executing the deal.
As it stands, Kuzma figures to be a core member of the team next year.
The 30-year-old is on the books for two more years, making $22.4 million and $20.4 million, respectively, over that time. It would be a major boon for the Bucks if Kuzma became a starter-level player that could toggle between both forward spots. An in-form Kuzma could theoretically space the floor, allowing Antetokounmpo to abuse opponents at the five spot.
Additionally, if the Bucks wanted to go big, Kuzma could slide to the small forward spot and help give Milwaukee more size and length on the wing. The strength of his team undoubtedly is the frontcourt.
Having all of these players operating at an above-average level next to Antetokoumpo gives the team the best shot at being competitive in a very watered-down Eastern Conference.
