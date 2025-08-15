Bucks $90 Million Forward Emerges as Leading Trade Candidate This Season
The Milwaukee Bucks were at the forefront of the offseason for a minute there as the future of their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was in limbo.
As we sit in mid-August, it appears that the Bucks star will continue his career in Milwaukee for at least another reason.
Milwaukee was one of the more active teams this offseason as they did all they could to build the best roster possible and make Antetokounmpo happy.
Whether their active offseason will pay off remains to be seen. In the meantime, the Bucks have a pivotal season ahead of them. Not only will all eyes be on Antetokounmpo, but the others on the roster.
A ton of players will need to do their part, including Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma will enter his first full season with the Bucks after he was acquired by the team prior to the last season's NBA trade deadline.
The 30-year-old forward struggled when it mattered most last season. Kuzma has a ton to prove this season; however, there is a chance that he could get dealt prior to this season's trade deadline.
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire listed Kuzma as the Bucks' leading trade candidate for the upcoming season.
"Well, they’re not trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. Let’s just get that out of the way. What the Bucks really need is help in the backcourt. They may have to deal Kyle Kuzma to get some."
Although Kuzma's performance in the playoffs was one to forget, his 33-game stint with the Bucks was quite solid. In those games, Kuzma averaged 14.8 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.6 steals while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from three in 31.8 minutes of action.
The Bucks acquired Kuzma in early February. It was a trade which saw beloved forward and champion Khris Middleton head to the Wizards. Trading a fan favorite was not ideal; however, it was a trade deemed necessary considering the direction the Bucks wanted to move towards.
Antetokounmpo may be the best trade target for the opposition team; however, if there is any interest in Kuzma from other teams, Milwaukee will not hesitate to pull the trigger.
Kuzma will head into his ninth season in the league while earning $22 million this season.
