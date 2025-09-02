Bucks’ $90 Million Star Called Out Ahead of Make-or-Break Year
The Milwaukee Bucks made a bold move when they decided to trade fan favorite Khris Middleton to Washington in exchange for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline.
Kuzma was brought in to be the third scorer alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Instead of adding to the offense, Kuzma was a complete disaster, especially in the playoffs.
The Bucks got next to nothing from Kuzma when they needed him the most. Now, one pundit is calling him out, saying that he needs to be better if Milwaukee is going to compete in the East.
NBA pundit calls out Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma
Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated called out Kuzma in what will be a make-or-break year for Kuzma in Milwaukee. He thinks Milwaukee needs more out of him if they are going to win a title next year.
“Kyle Kuzma was kind of meh in 33 games with the Bucks. Perhaps a full training camp squeezes more out of him,” Mannix wrote.
This training camp is going to be key for Kuzma, who might still come off the bench for the Bucks next season. He has to show that he can be a more consistent offensive player.
Kuzma has never been a good defensive player, but he has to be better than he was in the playoffs. The Pacers just targeted him every time he was on the court, making sure they got switches on him on the perimeter.
The Bucks need to get more out of Kyle Kuzma next year
Kuzma is heading into a year in which he is eligible for a contract extension. Based on what he just did in 33 games for the Bucks after being traded at the deadline, he won't be getting one.
The Bucks need to see him be able to hit open threes and play harder on defense next season if they even want to consider bringing him back on a long-term deal.
If Kuzma doesn't play better, he will likely be dangled at the trade deadline for the second straight year.
Last season, Kuzma averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He shot 45.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
