Bucks Almost Traded for Former Defensive Player of the Year in Major Move
The Milwaukee Bucks got into the trade conversation for an ex-NBA Defensive Player of the Year this summer.
It's been an offseason of change for the Bucks, who are clearly borderline-desperate to convince two-time MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to demand a trade out of town.
When nine-time All-Star Bucks point guard Damian Lillard's devastating Achilles tendon tear suffered during the playoffs, it effectively killed both Milwaukee's 2025 postseason hopes and, most likely, their 2026 playoff aspirations with Lillard. Achilles tears can take over a year to fully recover from, and even when players do return, they're typically not at the same level.
The Bucks got bold this summer, opting to stretch-and-waive Lillard's maximum salary to carve out roster space for 3-and-D center Myles Turner, a clear improvement over Brook Lopez. Lopez departed for the L.A. Clippers in free agency.
The Bucks also retained critical free agents Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, Ryan Rollins, and Jericho Sims, while bringing in former Orlando Magic guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris.
Per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Milwaukee also pondered trading to acquire a former three-time All-Defensive Team guard as a potential Lillard replacement, likely prior to the team's Anthony signing.
"It has been the summer of buyout folks," Fischer allowed. "We've got Dame, we've got Bradley Beal. Marcus Smart was the next one that, I think, came after a ton of trade conversation for the Wizards. We've talked about this on past editions of our show. There was, at one point in time, some conversation between the Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks about finding some type of trade for Marcus Smart."
The 6-foot-3 Oklahoma State product has had a rough go of it since being traded from the Boston Celtics during the 2023 offseason.
Across his last two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards, Smart has appeared in just 54 of a possible 162 regular season contests, averaging 11.0 points on .411/.331/.764 shooting splits, 3.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in those contests.
He's still a solid defender, but health issues have impeded his efficacy on that end of the floor, too. He's a step slower, and may now be better suited to defend opposing wings rather than the league's quickest guards.
"There were some talks between Miami and Washington about Marcus Smart, I think there was a framework being contemplated about Marcus Smart being traded for Terry Rozier at one point in time, and Smart was definitely someone that the Atlanta Hawks were considering," Fischer said.
After the Wizards bought him out, Smart eventually inked a two-season, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"So without a real trade opportunity for the Wizards on the board, that is why you saw this buyout here, and Marcus Smart ultimately agreeing to a two-year... deal with the Los Angeles Lakers," Fischer added.
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.