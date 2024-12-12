Bucks Among Favorites to Trade for Veteran Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are experiencing a massive upswing after starting the 2024-25 NBA Season in less than ideal fashion.
Milwaukee has now won eight of its last 10 games, putting them in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 13-11 record. Additionally, they are moving to the semi-finals in the Emirates NBA Cup and will either fave the Atlanta Hawks or the New York Knicks depending on the outcome of their Dec. 11 matchup.
A large part of this success is the resurgence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is leading the league with 32.7 points per game. Additionally, he is averaging 11.4 total rebounds, six assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.6 steals.
Other players helping Milwaukee excel are Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis.
While the Bucks are currently trending upward, that doesn't mean the team can't use some help. While many analysts have pointed at New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones as the solution, Milwaukee was given decent odds to land another player off of the same team.
According to Bovada (per NBACentral), the Bucks are one of the five favorite teams to land guard CJ McCollum with +1400 odds.
There are currently four teams ahead of Milwaukee: the San Antonio Spurs (+900), the Toronto Raptors (+800), the Orlando Magic (+300), and the Miami Heat (+250).
Right now, Milwaukee needs help on defense. While the team is ranked in the Top 10 for nearly every defensive statistic, the Bucks really need help on the perimeter.
McCollum is an NBA veteran who has proven to be a consistent player over his 12-year tenure in the league. Since 2015, he has averaged over 20 points per game and proved to be a defensive force when needed.
So far this season, McCollum has averaged 20.3 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 total rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.
With Khris Middleton returning, McCollum would likely fit into the spot that Taurean Prince takes on the roster. While a good player, Prince just isn't providing enough of a defensive or offensive presence on the team at the moment.
McCollum could easily fill that role and work well alongside Antetokounmpo and Lillard while providing an additional defensive edge for the Bucks.
While Herb Jones would better fit that role, McCollum's additional scoring would more than make up for that.
Needless to say, the Bucks are at a crossroads if they seriously want to contend as a potential NBA championship team. Trading for McCollum or Jones could be the move they need.
