Bucks' Andre Jackson Looking to Emulate Vince Carter During All-Star Slam Dunk Appearance
On Saturday, February 15, San Francisco will host the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, and one participant in the highly anticipated Slam Dunk Contest is making waves: Milwaukee Bucks’ Andre Jackson Jr.
Known for his explosive athleticism and jaw-dropping dunking ability, Jackson is poised to light up the competition. As a 2023 NCAA Champion with the UConn Huskies, Jackson's transition to the NBA has been nothing short of impressive.
More Bucks: Bucks News: Damian Lillard History in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest
In his rookie season, Jackson has already proven himself to be one of the most exciting athletes in the league.
His high-flying put-back dunks have become a signature of his game, showcasing his incredible leaping ability. One of his most memorable dunks occurred last March against the Sacramento Kings when he soared above the rim for a put-back dunk that left his teammates in awe.
Similarly, his dunk against the Brooklyn Nets had the entire Bucks bench on its feet, further cementing his reputation as a dunking sensation.
Since joining the starting lineup for the Bucks, Jackson has added a youthful energy to a team brimming with veterans. The Bucks have thrived since his promotion, with a 20-11 record.
Jackson’s presence has brought a refreshing dynamic to the squad, and his performances have earned him a place in the spotlight at the Dunk Contest.
“I’ve been looking forward to this my whole life,” Jackson said, reflecting on his excitement for the event. “Making it to the NBA, being in the dunk contest, winning the dunk contest – I’m just happy to go out there and show myself.”
When asked about his inspiration for participating in the contest, Jackson immediately pointed to one of the most iconic performances in dunk contest history: Vince Carter’s unforgettable 360 Windmill dunk.
"Just the way he flushed it. He punched it with power," Jackson recalled, underscoring his admiration for Carter’s legendary dunking style.
More Bucks: Bucks' Damian Lillard Embracing Homecoming at NBA All-Star Weekend
For Jackson, the Dunk Contest represents more than just a chance to show off his skills—it’s a platform to inspire. Hailing from Amsterdam, New York, a small city with few basketball prospects, Jackson hopes his journey to the NBA will inspire the next generation.
“It’s going to give a lot of kids from my hometown a lot of hope,” he said. “Just give them hope that they can do something better.”
With his raw talent, contagious energy, and unwavering dedication, Andre Jackson is ready to make a statement in the NBA Dunk Contest, showcasing his immense potential and inspiring countless fans along the way.
More Bucks:
Bucks' Damian Lillard Announces $25K Scholarship For Students in Bay Area
Bucks May Have Found Secret Weapon Off Bench Following Win vs Timberwolves
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI