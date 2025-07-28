Bucks Announce Major Decision on Rookie Draft Pick's Future
The Milwaukee Bucks announced the future of rookie second-round draft pick Bogoljub Markovic, who is slated to return to Europe.
Markovic played on the Bucks' 2025 Summer League team, though he is headed to play in Serbia.
During all five games, Markovic averaged eight points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He showed flashes of his playmaking ability and overall potential, although it wasn't enough for the Bucks to feel confident in bringing him stateside.
At 20 years old, Markovic has a slim frame that still needs to get developed for the NBA. He showed a weakness when deal with physicality, and presumably, Milwaukee will want him building out his body.
The 6-foot-10 forward had tough competition making the Bucks roster since the team's deepest part was the front line.
After Markovic was selected at No. 47, there were doubts about whether he would make the roster, especially since he could be stashed in Europe, and it turned out that the expected outcome ended up happening.
Head coach Doc Rivers spoke highly of the rookie, but hinted at the challenges of finding his best position.
“Just trying to figure out where he likes to play,” Rivers said of finding a positional fit for the young forward, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
“He’s a very talented player, and he’s another guy that’s a very good passer, so maybe (we can get him) passing out of the post a little bit more, especially when he has a smaller guy," Rivers added. "I think he’s a guy that can mix in as a small-ball five and then also playing at the four, if you want to go big.”
