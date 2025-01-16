Bucks Atop Odds Board to Trade For $29M Star Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the teams in the Eastern Conference who think they can be a contender for the NBA title. They think they can do that even without taking a big swing in the trade market.
Even so, they know that they should make a move to bolster their chances. How big of a move they are willing to make might come down to what the prices are for the guys they are interested in.
One thing they need is a third scorer. With Khris Middleton having fallen off, the Bucks need a guy who can come out and help support both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
There are a few guys out there who can put the ball in the hoop who will be on the trade deadline. One of those guys is Washinton Wizards guard Jordan Poole.
According to Bovada Sportsbook, the Bucks are high on the list to be Poole's next team. Poole is someone who could be on the trade block soon.
The Wizards are one of the worst teams in the NBA. They will be looking to ship off as many assets as they can to help with their rebuild.
Poole could be one of those players. The issue is his massive contract.
Poole is making close to $30 million this season. That number goes up to $31.8 million next season and $34 million in 2026-27.
It's going to take some serious salary matching to make a trade like that work. Poole is still just 25 years old, so the Bucks would be making a move to get younger for the future if they were to trade for him.
The Wizards might opt to keep Poole, considering his age. Poole has proven that his brand of basketball isn't exactly conducive to winning, so that might be one thing that keeps the Bucks away.
Poole can sometimes take upwards of 20 shots per game. That wouldn't fly on a team with Antetokounmpo and Lillard on it.
Milwaukee might be better suited to getting someone else who can truly fill their role as a third scorer. They likely go after someone who is cheaper to acquire as well.
Poole is averaging 21.5 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game.
