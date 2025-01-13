Bucks Blockbuster Trade Idea Sees Team Land $31M Wing From Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks see themselves as an NBA contender. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the roster, they think they can win big. This trade proposal would see the Bucks improve at a position of need while also getting younger. Using the Spotrac trade machine, here is the proposal:
Bucks receive: Cody Martin and Nick Richards
Hornets receive: Luke Kennard, MarJon Beauchamp, John Konchar, Vincent Williams Jr., a 2026 second-round draft pick, and a 2031 second-round draft pick
Grizzlies receive: Brook Lopez
Three-team trades are not as common as they used to be, but the Bucks executed one before last season to land Lillard. This trade would help them get better off the bench and get younger at center.
Lopez is 36 years old and at the end of his career. It's unclear how much longer he's going to play basketball.
Shipping him off to Memphis and getting Richards back in return would help them get younger at center. It would also answer their long-term plans at that spot.
The Hornets get a load of young pieces and draft compensation to help accelerate a rebuild. They are a team that isn't close to contending, but they have some intriguing young guys already on the roster.
Memphis gets a veteran center who can help them as they try to contend for a championship this season. He also stretches the floor and provides great defense.
The Bucks are in win-now mode. Any move that they make would need to get them closer to winning an NBA Championship.
Cody Martin is someone who is a solid veteran, but he's not a massive move in that direction. He's not a massive scorer or rebounder.
Richards does give them rebounding as well as shot-blocking capabilities. Lopez does both of those better, though.
This is a trade the Bucks might pass on because there could be other things available that could make them more of a contender. Milwaukee still has a month to decide which players can get them closer to the title.
Richards is averaging 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Martin is averaging 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
