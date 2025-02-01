Bucks' Bobby Portis Being Linked to West Contender Ahead of Trade Deadline
As the NBA trade deadline nears, the future of Bobby Portis with the Milwaukee Bucks is becoming increasingly uncertain.
Despite the Bucks being in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 26-17 record, their rough start to the season has raised questions about their ability to contend for another championship.
Sitting just half a game ahead of the surging Indiana Pacers, the Bucks are in a tight race for playoff positioning and are rumored to be actively seeking roster upgrades to bolster their title hopes.
One of the players potentially on the trading block is Portis, who has been a key contributor for the Bucks over the past few seasons. Known for his energy, toughness, and ability to stretch the floor, Portis has played a vital role in the team's success, particularly in the absence of Khris Middleton during past playoff runs.
This season, Portis has been even more impressive, averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game—both improvements from his numbers last year. His consistency and ability to provide scoring off the bench make him an attractive option for teams looking to add depth, and his $12 million contract (with a $13 million player option for next season) adds a layer of financial flexibility for any potential suitors.
One team that has emerged as a potential landing spot for Portis is the Golden State Warriors. According to ClutchPoints, Portis was a favorite of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, and the Warriors are reportedly interested in acquiring him to strengthen their frontcourt.
Portis’s gritty style of play would be a good fit for Golden State, where his rebounding and scoring ability could help take some of the pressure off the aging core of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
Additionally, Portis’s versatility would provide the Warriors with another big who can stretch the floor, which aligns well with their small-ball style of play.
In return, the Warriors could offer a package of players on smaller contracts like Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, or Gary Payton II. Kuminga, in particular, could be an intriguing prospect for the Bucks, as he has shown flashes of potential as a versatile forward.
While the Bucks would lose Portis's scoring and leadership, a trade that brings in younger assets could help address their future needs while adding depth to their roster.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Bucks face tough decisions. They must balance their immediate championship aspirations with long-term roster construction, and Portis’s future in Milwaukee may very well depend on how they choose to navigate that path.
More Bucks:
Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Spurs? Bucks Release Full Injury Report
Bucks Injury Report: Damian Lillard Status Downgraded For Crucial Game vs Spurs
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI