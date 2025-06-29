Bucks’ Bobby Portis Breaks Silence on Massive New Deal
Milwaukee Bucks star forward Bobby Portis spoke out for the first time since he signed his new deal with the team on Sunday.
Portis had this to say on his new massive new deal.
“IN MILWAUKEE AT THE CRIB W IT..SHOUT OUT TO THE BUCKS FOR REAL..THE JOURNEY CONTINUES..3 MORE YEARS..TALK SOON! #UNDERDOG.”
Portis signed a deal worth three years and $44 million to stay in Milwaukee.
The 30-year-old has been pivotal for the Bucks the moment he arrived. They vauled him from the start, and now he will remain in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future. If all goes well, he will have spent eight seasons in the Cream City.
The veteran big man has cemented himself as a fan favorite in Milwaukee, putting up averages of 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists over 49 games (seven starts) during the 2024-25 regular season. His new deal with the Bucks includes a player option for the 2027-28 campaign.
A native of Arkansas, Portis served a 25-game suspension earlier in the year for violating the league’s anti-drug policy — a stretch during which his absence was clearly felt. While the Bucks fell short of expectations this past season, the Eastern Conference remains wide open, and Milwaukee is confident it can make another deep run with Portis back in the mix.
The Bucks forward has quietly been one of the league’s most productive bench scorers, racking up 2,181 points over the past three seasons — the third-highest total in that stretch behind only Malik Monk and Naz Reid.
MIlwaukee finished the season with a 48-34 record which was good for the No. 5 seed in the East. They were eliminated in five games in the first round by the eventual Eastern Conference champions, the Indiana Pacers.
In the playoffs, Portis averaged 14.0 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.4 blocks while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three in 31.6 minutes of action.
