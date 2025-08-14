Bucks’ Bobby Portis Gets Honest About Milwaukee’s Title Chances This Season
The Milwaukee Bucks have had an eventful offseason. It started fast and furious with a flurry of moves for the Bucks, and ultimately they were one of the more active teams in the offseason.
Although that was the case, many aren't sold on the Bucks chances to make a deep playoff run. Even in the lowly Eastern Conference, with two teams being down their best player, the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers, the Bucks aren't considered a threat in the East.
Milwaukee feels a bit slighted, especially considering they have a top-three player in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo. While many aren't sold on the Bucks, veteran forward Bobby Portis doesn't care what anyone else thinks.
In a recent appearance on ESPN Milwaukee radio, Portis got honest about his team, saying he loves their chances, no matter what anyone else thinks.
“I mean, what’s wrong with our team? Why can’t we do it this year? The only thing wrong with us is people being hurt.”
Bucks Latest Shortcomings
The Bucks have struggled to make it past the first round of the playoffs for the last three seasons. Two of those three losses came to the Indiana Pacers.
Injuries have played a factor as well, as Portis has mentioned. In 2023, when the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat, Antetokounmpo was sidelined with a lower back contusion. He missed Games 2 and 3, and ultimately the Bucks fell to the Heat in five games.
As for the 2024 season, Damian Lillard suffered an Achilles injury that he played through. However, his valiant effort was not good enough as the Bucks fell in six games.
As for his past season, Lillard suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Game 4 that kept him out for the rest of the season and all of this upcoming season.
It's been one thing after another for the Bucks, and Portis knows that better than anybody.
The Bucks and especially Portis feel like they have enough to compete for a title this season. Milwaukee got younger in both its frontcourt and backcourt.
They made a ton of changes and retained most of their key players. If the Bucks can remain healthy, led by Antetokounmpo, then they could compete with the best of them.
