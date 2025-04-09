Bucks' Bobby Portis Offers Brutally Honest Take on Returning From 25 Game Suspension
The Milwaukee Bucks were struggling after Bobby Portis got suspended. He is someone that they rely on off the bench with both scoring and rebounding.
Portis was suspended for 25 games after violating the NBA's drug policy. Adding Damian Lillard's DVT diagnosis, and it has been a rough couple of weeks for the Bucks.
Milwaukee was finally able to get Portis back on Tuesday night. He played in his first game since being suspended and helped the Bucks beat the Timberwolves in a key game.
Portis clearly made sure that he was in shape and ready to go for this game. He looked like the same old Portis that the Bucks love.
Following the victory over Minnesota, Portis talked with the media about the suspension and what it meant for him to get back on the court.
"Take the punches, bro. One thing about life, just take the punches. You're going to get knocked down. You're going to get counted out. There's going to be people saying what you shouldn't have. There's going to be people saying that you're not good."
"There's going to be people saying that you can't jump. Going to be people who say you can't play defense. Going to be people saying you shouldn't have what you have. That don't matter, bro...you just have to get back up. I'm very resilient. I got suspended. I took it with a grain of salt. I didn't complain, I came in every day, I worked my tail off so I could be prepared.
Portis clearly wanted to stay around the fabric of the team as much as he could, even if he couldn't actually be out on the court. It was a situation that was not ideal for anyone.
It's something that Portis could have avoided if he didn't get suspended. Nonetheless, it was something that happened.
Now, the Bucks are focused on figuring out what their seed will be for the playoffs. That still hasn't been determined, but will be figured out in these last few games.
The Bucks are certainly glad to have Portis back. They need him to be a big part of their team.
