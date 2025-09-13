Bucks' Bobby Portis Sends 4-Word Message Ahead of Season
The Milwaukee Bucks have disappointed in each of the last two seasons, getting taken out in the first round of the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers. It gives them no solace that Indiana had deep runs both seasons.
This year is tailor-made for a deep run in the Eastern Conference for them, with so many injuries to other East stars. Both the Pacers and the Celtics are missing their best players, and we have to wait and see if the 76ers can stay healthy this season.
With so much anticipation heading into the season, Bobby Portis sent a simple message to the fans that shows where his mind is for the upcoming year.
Bucks Forward Bobby Portis Tells Fans He's Ready for The Season
Portis is a fan favorite in Milwaukee for the intensity and heart that he plays with every single night. He sent a message to the fans that shows he's ready for a big season.
The Bucks' official account took his quote further and let everyone know exactly when the regular season will start this year.
Portis decided to re-sign in Milwaukee in free agency this summer because he believes this team can win a title. In his mind, the only reason they haven't been able to get back to the Finals has been injuries.
Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't healthy a couple of years ago. Last year, it was Damian Lillard tearing his Achilles. Portis believes that if the team stays healthy, they are as good as anyone.
The Bucks Need Bobby Portis to Have a Big Season to Play Deep in The East Playoffs
Portis is going to have to be a demon off the bench if the Bucks want to achieve their goal of winning a title. He was suspended for 25 games last season for violating the NBA's drug policy, and that hurt the team.
Milwaukee loves what Portis is able to do with his rebounding and his shooting. He is going to be counted on to be a big part of the offense off the bench.
Last season, Portis averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 46.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
