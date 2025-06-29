Bucks' Bobby Portis Signs Massive New Deal to Stay in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks signed Bobby Portis to a three-year, $44 million deal, keeping "The Mayor" in Milwaukee.
Portis gets a player option for the 2027-2028 season, allowing him to get another long term deal down the line.
He had a player option worth north of $14 million for the upcoming season, but Portis is set to opt out of his final deal and then sign his new extension.
Last season, Portis averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 minutes per game. He serves as a super-substitute for the Bucks, coming off the bench to provide an offensive spark.
Portis's main weakness is his defense which tends to range from below average or solid, depending on how engaged he is on that end of the floor.
The power forward signing this extension should give Bucks fans some reprieve from the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors. Porties likely doesn't stay with the team if Antetokounmpo is indeed looking for a move.
At age 29, Portis could demand similar money on the market, if not more, though he is staying to remain part of the championship core that delivered a title not long ago.
Portis will get more than $14 million per season in his new contract — a bargain compared to Naz Reid's 5 year, $125 million contract extension that the center signed days before free agency.
During the offseason, Portis did an interview with Fan Duel TV's "Run It Back" where he stated what his goals are for the off-season.
"In this year's free agency, I'm just worried about Bobby Portis," he said.
"I'm worried about what's best for me, what's best for my situation, where can I fit, where can I play the best basketball. If I sign a three- to four-year deal, where I can I be the best Bobby Portis at? ... Obviously, I would love to be back in Milwaukee.
"Not saying that I don't want to come back to the Bucks. I would love to be back in Milwaukee. But I want to be compensated fairly, man. I took a lot of team-friendly deals to be here. We're at the point now where I just want to be compensated fairly to my peers."
While Portis gets a good chunk of finicial compensation, he once again shows loyalty to the team and city where he is beloved.
