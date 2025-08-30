Bucks Coach Gets Shockingly Honest on Giannis Needing to Play ‘Superman’ With Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks have been taking swings left and right to pair the right star player with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately, they haven't been able to find the right one.
Damian Lillard is no longer on the team after he tore his Achilles tendon in the playoffs against the Pacers in the playoffs. Kyle Kuzma has been awful since he was brought in at the trade deadline.
Antetokounmpo will now be paired with Myles Turner next season. Still, there's a sentiment that he will have to be Superman for the Bucks to truly contend.
Bucks coach addresses Antetokounmpo needing to do everything for Milwaukee
While talking at EuroBasket, assistant coach Darvin Ham talked about the fact that the Bucks will need Antetokounmpo to play the role of Superman for the Bucks next year.
"They (the Greek National Team) don't play as fast as we do in the NBA, but the NBA, his usage rate is off the charts. He always constantly has the ball in his hands. So, a little bit different role for him over there...and, you know with us, he has to be Superman."
Ham isn't wrong when it comes to everything that Antetokounmpo has to do for the Bucks. He is the best scorer, rebounder, and is now the best creator for Milwaukee.
The biggest problem for the Bucks is that they haven't found a point guard who can help them create more shots for everyone on the court. That duty will once again fall on Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks need Giannis Antetokounmpo to play like an MVP
If the Bucks want to have a shot of coming out of the East, they need Antetokounmpo to play like an MVP. He is going to have a large burden on his shoulders.
How Turner fits alongside him is going to be the key to the Bucks' season. He is going to have to hit open 3's, contested 2's, and stretch the floor around him, especially when Antetokounmpo rests.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
