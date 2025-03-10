Bucks Could Go After $12M Guard This Offseason
As the 2025 NBA free agency approaches, many eyes are on the various talented players available, with De'Anthony Melton standing out as one of the more intriguing options.
Despite his challenging stint with the Golden State Warriors, which was hampered by injuries, Melton has proven himself to be a valuable asset, both on offense and defense.
Averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in the 2024-25 season, the 25-year-old guard has shown he can contribute at both ends of the floor.
With the chance to hit the open market this summer, Melton is expected to attract offers in the $10-15 million range from teams seeking a versatile defender and secondary playmaker.
One team who could be interested in Melton’s services is the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks, featuring stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Kyle Kuzma, and Bobby Portis Jr., have a championship window open, and adding Melton to their roster could make them even more formidable.
Melton's strengths align perfectly with what the Bucks need.
His defensive prowess—capable of guarding multiple positions—would provide a valuable boost to a team with aspirations of competing deep into the playoffs. The Bucks have long relied on Antetokounmpo's incredible individual defense, but adding a player like Melton could give them added versatility and depth.
Melton's ability to switch on defense and disrupt opposing offenses would pair well with Lillard's offensive firepower, allowing the Bucks to field a well-rounded, two-way team.
Moreover, Melton's ability to knock down the occasional three-pointer would help stretch the floor for a Bucks offense that now includes both Antetokounmpo and Lillard. His ability to space the floor while also being an effective ball handler and playmaker would make him a valuable asset in the Bucks’ offensive system.
With players like Lillard and Antetokounmpo on the floor, Melton wouldn't be expected to be a primary scorer, but his offensive contributions, combined with his defense, would make him a perfect complementary piece.
Melton's journey in the NBA has seen him evolve from a promising defensive prospect to a reliable role player for multiple teams.
He started with the Houston Rockets before moving to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he solidified himself as one of the league's more underrated two-way players. His time in Golden State, although marred by injury, further emphasized his defensive value and ability to contribute in various ways.
For the Bucks, adding a player like Melton could be a key piece to a title-contending roster.
His combination of defense, playmaking, and occasional scoring would give them the depth needed to compete against the best in the league.
As the Bucks continue to refine their roster, Melton could be an ideal target this summer, bringing a unique skill set that would perfectly complement their superstar trio.
