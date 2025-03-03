Bucks Could Go After $66M Forward This Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to push forward this season as they look to get ready for the playoffs in a few weeks. Milwaukee started the season out very slowly but they have since battled all the way back and are now one of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.
While the Bucks are focused on winning another NBA championship this season, the front office is likely starting to think about the offseason. There will be a lot of questions to answer from Milwaukee this summer and the team will have a few options to work with.
But with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard leading the charge, Milwaukee just needs to focus on putting the correct complimentary pieces around them. The Bucks brought in Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline to help things and so far, it's been a seamless fit for everyone involved.
But this offseason, the Bucks could look into adding more shooting from 3-point land as well as defense from the wing spot. One name who could fit the bill is veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Orlando Magic.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed Caldwell-Pope as a potential trade target for the Bucks this offseason. His ability on the basketball floor is exactly what the Bucks could use moving forward.
"Finding a wing who can provide shooting and at least passable defense should be the aim. Caldwell-Pope has been cold all season, but he'd be a tremendous find if Milwaukee could help him rediscover his stroke."
Caldwell-Pope hasn't played well in his first season in Orlando and could be looking for a chance of scenery. The veteran would fit in well alongside the Bucks' star players and he has experience playing with Kuzma from their days with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The veteran has averaged 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this year. Caldwell-Pope is also only shooting 30.8 percent from distance this year, a steep decline from his 40.6 percent shooting in the previous season.
Both he and the Magic could look to make a change and this is where Milwaukee could come in. This would be an excellent grab for the Bucks and something to potentially watch out for this summer.
