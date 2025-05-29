Bucks Could Have Major Decision to Make Between Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis
The Milwaukee Bucks are going to have a very eventful offseason this summer. The Giannis Antetokounmpo saga is going to be the most imporant even that they deal with, but it won't be the only one.
Once he decides what he is going to do, they can figure out how to build their team moving forward. One of the big issues that they have regardless of what Antetokounmpo decides is figuring out their big men.
The Bucks are in a position in which both of their big men, not counting Antetokounmpo, will be free agents this summer.
Read more: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Undergo Big Position Change
Both Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis could be free agents if Portis decides to opt out of his contract. He could wait to see what Antetokounmpo decides to do before making that call.
Regardless, the Bucks would be in big trouble if both decide to test the open market. That would be a big issue because they don't have anyone to replace either of those players.
If Milwaukee wants to bring both back, there's a good chance that they would likely have to become a luxury tax team. That is something that they might not want to do if Antetokounmpo doesn't return.
The Bucks would likely lean towards bringing Portis back strictly because of his age. Lopez is already 37 years old and his career is winding down to an end.
Milwaukee will have to replace Lopez at some point. They don't have any young centers on the roster who are ready to start right now, but next year might be the time to do it.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors Could Impact Kevin Durant
The Bucks are a team that could be in flux this offseason. They could look very different a year from now, depending on how they handle this offseason.
Milwaukee could either stay afloat in a weaker Eastern Conference next season or end up bottoming out. Quite frankly, they are the most interesting team in the NBA to watch this offseason.
Lopez averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Portis averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while missing 25 games due to a suspension.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Connected to West Powerhouse Team Amid Trade Rumors
Bucks' Damian Lillard Links Up With Jayson Tatum Amid Achilles Recovery
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.