Bucks Could Land $128M Star Guard Before Trade Deadline

Gabe Smallson

Dec 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Andre Jackson Jr. (44) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Andre Jackson Jr. (44) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks currently occupy the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-17 record.

On a four-game win streak and winning seven of the last 10 games, the Bucks have proven that they are a force to be reckoned with in the East.

Coming off a Sunday home-win against a depleted Philadelphia 76ers team, it was business as usual for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The two-time MVP scored 34 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists on a 13-17 shooting night. Damian Lillard followed with 25 points of his own along with five boards and four dimes.

As a middle-of-the-pack bench scoring team in the league this year, this trade idea, thanks to the Spotrac trade machine, shows a way Milwaukee can subsequently get younger while adding more depth on the roster.

Bucks receive: Jordan Poole, Jonas Valanciunas, and Saddiq Bey

Wizards receive: Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and a 2031 first-round draft pick

This move can solidify the Bucks as legitimate contenders after this trade with a selling team for a few reasons.

The Bucks get a 25-year-old Milwaukee native who is in the midst of a career high in scoring named Jordan Poole.

Giving Poole a chance to not just play for a contender, but his hometown team would have him instantly make a splash with his 21.6 points per game.

Valanciunas provides a huge presence off the bench with his offensive capabilities as well as his defensive talents.

Although no current timetable to return from injury, the 25-year-old Bey provided 13.7 points per game during the 2023-24 campaign as well as a career high average in rebounds with 6.5.

Parting ways with two longtime Bucks will be hard, but for a championship, teams must make hard choices.

Middleton's 12 years with Milwaukee helped bring the franchise their first championship since 1971, and Lopez proved to be a crucial piece to that 2021 Finals as he is currently in his seventh year as a Buck.

