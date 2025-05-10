Bucks Could Land $20M All-Star in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pitch
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a very strange spot as they head into the upcoming offseason. Not only did the team get bounced in the first round of the postseason once again, but the team has a very grim outlook for the future.
The Bucks still have star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, but he can only do so much in terms of helping them compete. There has also been a lot of speculation around his future with the Bucks, sparking a lot of different narratives.
If Antetokounmpo does ask out of Milwaukee, there will be no shortage of trade suitors. But the Bucks would need to make sure that they get a solid trade return for the franchise cornerstone.
In a new trade idea, the Bucks do let go of Antetokounmpo, but they get back an All-Star in return.
NBA analyst Chris Mannix suggested that Milwaukee look at the Oklahoma City Thunder in any potential deal, and that they try to land forward Jalen Williams.
"And if I’m Milwaukee, and I can choose between offers of Jalen Green [on the Rockets] and a bunch of good draft picks, and maybe all the draft picks that Oklahoma City has to offer, and Jalen Williams, who I think could be James Harden 2.0 like, I think if you give Jalen Williams room to blossom, he could be a superstar in this league.
“I think he has that much talent, if you have an opportunity to pick two teams against each other in a bidding war for your star to get the rebuilding package of those other teams I mentioned got, I think it’s malpractice, not to not to aggressively go out there and do it.”
If the Bucks were able to land Williams, it could help them start over in the post-Antetokounmpo world. While he isn't anywhere near the talent that Antetokounmpo is, Williams would be a good starting point in a potential deal.
Williams just made the All-Star team for the first time this season, and he is just 24 years old. For the season, he averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
Milwaukee could begin a complete rebuild if it moved Antetokounmpo, but trading him won't be that easy. It remains to be seen if the team will move Antetokounmpo, but this offseason could be one of the more crucial in recent memory.
