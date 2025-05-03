Bucks Could Land $66M Star in Massive Offseason Trade Idea
The Milwaukee Bucks 2024-25 season ended much sooner than anyone would have hoped for, and now they enter the offseason with a ton of questions. One of the biggest ones is how this franchise will turn this group into a contender.
The outlook of the Bucks looks very grim where things stand right now, especially considering that star guard Damian Lillard could miss the majority of next season due to injury. With this, the Bucks have some tough choices to make this offseason.
The front office will have to decide whether they completely rebuild, or if they retool around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. In one trade scenario, the Bucks could look to bring in a strong 3-and-D player.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report put together a list of trade targets for the Bucks, listing Orlando Magic guard Kentavius Caldwell-Pope as an option. Caldwell-Pope could be a perfect fit with this Bucks team if both Antetokounmpo and Lillard are healthy.
"That's quite possibly where Caldwell-Pope resides following a rough first season on the three-year, $66 million deal he signed with Orlando last summer. That's a hefty amount of money for any three-and-D player, but it might be an untenable cost if he can't deliver on the "three" side of that label."
"If the Bucks, who can put a couple gravitational pulls on opposing defenses with Antetokounmpo and a healthy Lillard, could help Caldwell-Pope find his form, they could get good mileage out of him yet. And they shouldn't have to pay much in trade cost to get him given the degree of disappointment he generated this season."
Caldwell-Pope had a down first season with the Magic, but Orlando struggled on the offensive end of the court. If he were to join the Bucks, there would be much more spacing for him to work with, and Antetokounmpo could help some of the issues he had with the Magic.
Adding Caldwell-Pope won't completely solve the issues that the Bucks have, but he could be a start. The biggest issue would be how the Bucks would land him in a trade.
Milwaukee doesn't have very many tradable assets, so this could limit any sort of real upgrade. But the front office understands the task at hand, and a player like Caldwell-Pope could be a good option.
