Bucks' Damian Lillard Announces $25K Scholarship For Students in Bay Area

DAME GIVING BACK πŸ™‡β€β™‚οΈπŸ™‡β€β™‚οΈ



Damian Lillard (an Oakland native) came back to his old high school to announce his scholarship in partnership with Portland State!



The scholarship was made available to students from 9 East Bay high schools for $25,000 per year. πŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/n4LerSXZwV