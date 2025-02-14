Bucks' Damian Lillard Announces $25K Scholarship For Students in Bay Area
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard, who's heading back to Northern California (he's from Oakland) to play in his ninth All-Star game at Chase Center this weekend, announced that he is launching a $25,000 annual scholarship fund for students hailing from nine high schools in the East Bay, per the NBA's official X account.
"I'm here to announce a partnership with Portland State: a scholarship in my name," Lillard said. "$25,000 a year, [to] lighten the load of being an out-of-state student. Bringing together both the places that I probably have the most ties to — Oakland being home and having reached the platform of success I have, I think it's kind of my duty to come back. That's what a lot of people that I grew up with probably missed, that never left, they just kind of get trapped and stuck in the same thing. So to go out and see the world, go experience different places. My younger sister graduated from Portland State. I played in the same conference as Portland State, in the Big Sky [Lillard played for Weber State], and obviously living in Portland for the amount of time that I did, I know that it's a great city and a great environment for these kids to be able to have an opportunity to transition from high school to college."
Lillard, 34, is giving back to his community in a big way through this exciting initiative.
