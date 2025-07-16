Bucks' Damian Lillard Could Join Major East Rival, Says Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks had to make the decision to waive-and-stretch the contract of Damian Lillard in order to sign Myles Turner to his massive, four-year deal worth $108.9 million.
That deal makes Turner their second-best player now that Lillard is no longer on the roster. He won't be playing next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles.
That doesn't mean that he isn't looking to sign with another team that has a shot to win a championship. In fact, the Bucks might have to deal with him playing for an Eastern Conference foe.
The Boston Celtics could end up with Lillard if things go well for them. Lillard would prefer to play for a team that has a chance to win a title in a couple of seasons when he returns.
Boston would love to get Lillard as their starting point guard when he is able to be healthy again. Lillard wouldn't mind going to a team that has a chance to win a title next season, either.
The Bucks would much rather him head to the Western Conference than having him stay in the East. They would prefer not to have to face him if they are making a run in the playoffs in a couple of years.
Lillard is going to take his time when it comes to signing with a new team. He doesn't have to be in a hurry. He can wait to figure out what the contenders do with their free agency before making a final decision.
The Bucks are in need of a better point guard now that they don't have Lillard returning in a couple of years. They have to get someone better than Kevin Porter Jr. as the starting point guard.
Milwaukee is now stuck with Porter Jr. being the starting point guard until at least the trade deadline. At that time, they might be able to make a move to bring someone else in.
This past season with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He is still an effective player when he is healthy.
