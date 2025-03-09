Bucks' Damian Lillard Gets Brutally Honest About Missed Game Winner vs Magic
The Milwaukee Bucks fell short against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, halting their winning streak. It was a strange game overall for Milwaukee and it ended in a frustrating loss.
However, the Bucks had a chance to win the game on a Damian Lillard shot. But it wasn't meant to be and the shot fell just short of giving Milwaukee the comeback win.
After the fact, Lillard reacted to the missed shot.
"Once I got into that space I made my mind up I was going to go for the win," he said. "I got space, I just lost my balance a little bit. I think I got too deep, deeper than I wanted to. I just was trying to get him going downhill and then get back behind the line but when I got back behind the line I kind of was fighting against my body more than I would've liked to and I just got off balance."
Lillard has become known for his late-game shot making but this time it just didn't go his way. It was a disappointing ending for the Bucks as they know they could have played much better in this game.
The star guard finished the game with 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal. While it wasn't enough to help get the win, Lillard understands that sometimes shots just don't fall.
"But that was it. Obviously you wish you can just get that last two seconds and get my feet and my body a little bit better and I still would take that shot. I just would've been able to guide myself a little bit better. I always say, being in that situation you gotta be able to willing to live with either way that it goes and you gotta be able to move on."
Milwaukee will now regroup and get ready for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers later today. The Bucks don't have time to dwell on this game against the Magic with Cleveland coming to town.
For the Bucks to avoid a two-game losing streak, they will need to heavily focus. The Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the entire NBA and Milwaukee will need to be ready to go.
More Bucks news:
Former Bucks Champion PJ Tucker Joins East Contender
Bucks' Damian Lillard Offers Bold Statement, Talks Title Plans
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI