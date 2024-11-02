Bucks' Damian Lillard Gets Candid About Issues with Giannis Antetokounmpo
When the Milwaukee Bucks traded for star point guard Damian Lillard, they were expected to take a massive jump in terms of NBA title contention. Milwaukee took a big risk by moving two-way player Jrue Holiday but they believed that the upside of Lillard would push them over the edge.
However, the complete opposite has happened and the Bucks now find themselves in a world of trouble. Lillard has played well for the most part but the team has completely underperformed from its expectations.
He was paired alongside star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, creating an explosive duo for the Bucks. The two players have seen strong moments as teammates but they haven't been able to fully put all the pieces together on the floor.
Milwaukee lost in the first round of the playoffs last year, in part due to injuries hitting both star players at inopportune times. However, they haven't gotten off to a good start this year either and sit with a record of 1-4 in the new season.
The two players haven't fully meshed together in the way that the Milwaukee front office expected when the trade went down.
Lillard opened up about the issues he and Antetokounmpo have seen so far together. He specifically mentioned that the two stars have to hold each other accountable throughout the season.
“Me and him got to be able to hold each other accountable, and that don’t mean yelling at each other all the time,” Lillard said. “It just means, like, I got to be able to say something to you, and you got to be able to say something to me at all times.”
For the Bucks to reach their goal of winning a title, both Lillard and Antetokounmpo will need to be at their best. The Eastern Conference is much more loaded this season so Milwaukee could be in danger of falling behind if they aren't careful.
They have a talented team around their two stars but it may take more time for them to gel together. However, the Bucks don't have the luxury of time as the clock is ticking to figure things out.
If they can't turn the year around, big changes are likely coming to the Bucks organization over the summer. One of, if not both stars could be moved and the entire roster may be turned upside down.
Lillard and Antetokounmpo are the leaders of the team so if they can't find a way to mesh, the season may already be over for Milwaukee.
