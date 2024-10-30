Bucks' Damian Lillard Has New Signature Sneaker — With Special Halloween Edge
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard is fully embracing the Halloween spirit this year. With Halloween right around the corner, Lillard has debuted his latest signature shoe, the Adidas Dame 9 “Halloween” edition, perfectly themed for the season.
Known for his clutch “Dame Time” performances, Lillard’s new sneaker features a chilling design inspired by classic horror aesthetics.
The Adidas Dame 9 “Halloween” shoe takes on a dark, edgy look with metallic knife-like stripes and splashes of red, channeling the blood-spattered style reminiscent of horror icons like Freddy Krueger. While many Halloween-themed shoes lean into bright, flashy colors, Lillard’s sneaker keeps it classic with a primarily black upper, now in patent leather for a slick, glossy finish.
Blood-red splatter details accent the midsole and the iconic Three Stripes, with additional hits of red used for branding and the outsole. A unique touch on the lateral heel spells out “YKW711” in bone-like text, a nod to “You Know What Time It Is” and Lillard’s career-high 71-point game in 2023.
This spooky design isn’t the only Halloween-inspired sneaker on the market. Nike has also produced themed versions across its popular models, such as the Kobe 5 Protro, Zoom Vomero 5, Air Force 1 Low, Dunk Low, and even a kids’-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low. Lillard’s “Halloween” Dame 9 stands out with its thoughtful design and personal touches, making it an exciting addition for fans of the All-Star guard and Halloween enthusiasts alike.
The Adidas Dame 9 “Halloween” is now available at select retailers, including Kickscrew, GOAT, and Flight Club, with a price tag set at $120.
Lillard has been with Adidas since before his first season in the NBA in 2012. The 34-year-old has released eight signature shoes with Adidas, and his ninth version, part of the Halloween edition, came out earlier in October.
In 2014, Lillard signed a contract extension with Adidas, a 10-year, $100 million contract. At only 23 years old, he was on the Adidas team, and by all likelihood, that would remain the case throughout his entire career.
Lillard is in his 13th year in the NBA and has accomplished a ton in his tremendous career. He is an eight-time ALl-Star, seven-time All-NBA, 2013 NBA Rookie of the Year, 2024 All-Star MVP, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
After 11 years in Portland, Lillard was moved to Milwaukee, where he will search for the first NBA title of his career.
