Bucks' Damian Lillard Posts Cryptic Message Amid NBA Free Agency
The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the basketball world on July 1 when they decided to waive All-Star guard Damian Lillard.
Lillard is now a free agent, and the Bucks decided to eat the remainder of his contract, resulting in a $22.5 million cap hit for each of the next five seasons. It will be a tough pill for the Bucks, but they wanted to acquire free agent Myles Turner, so they had no other choice.
Losing Lillard is a significant blow, and the Bucks now find themselves in need of a dependable point guard if they hope to remain serious contenders in the East.
That said, Lillard remains unsigned and recently added to the speculation by posting a cryptic message on X for his followers.
"If they call it a 'gamble' at this stage… tell em this the jackpot. #ToBeContinued."
Lillard has never been one to shy away from sending messages like this, and after the biggest move of his career, that certainly didn't change.
Despite recovering from a torn Achilles, several teams are still expected to express interest in signing him. The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors are among those reportedly keeping tabs on the 34-year-old.
Lillard is coming off a strong season with the Bucks, where he posted averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 44.8% shooting from the field and 37.6% from deep across 58 games.
The nine-time All-Star guard has shown he still has a lot to offer. However, this marks the most serious injury of his career — and coming back from a torn Achilles at this stage won’t be an easy task.
By the time he comes back to the court, Lillard will be 36 years old. That is assuming he will be ready for the start of the 2026-27 season.
Where he will be, though, is the million-dollar question.
