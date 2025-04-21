Bucks' Damian Lillard Reacts to Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo News
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently down 1-0 in the first round of their series against the Indiana Pacers.
The Bucks played poorly as a collective unit. Their only bright spot was their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo played a stellar game, but unfortunately, he had no help.
The Greek Freak has been stellar all season long. Because of that, Antetokounmpo was named a finalist for the 2024-25 MVP award.
The 30-year-old superstar has a chance to win his third MVP of his career, although he is not the favorite. Nonetheless, this is a huge achievement, and many rushed to congratulate the two-time MVP.
One person who congratulated Antetokounmpo was his fellow superstar teammate, Damian Lillard.
Lillard took to Instagram to congratulate Antetokounmpo on being a finalist.
Antetokounmpo has finished three times inside the top three of MVP voting and has finished inside the top five of MVP voting for seven consecutive seasons, including this one.
Last season, Antetokounmpo finished just outside the top three, finishing fourth in MVP voting. The three players in front of him were Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the winner, Nikola Jokic.
All signs point to Gilgeous-Alexander winning the MVP award this season as he led the Thunder to the best record in the league and is one of the favorites to win the Larry O'Brien trophy.
The Bucks are not in that conversation, as they've had a roller-coaster type of season. While that was the case in the regular season, the constant was Antetokounmpo.
In the season, Antetokounmpo was phenomenal, averaging 30.4 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1,2 blocks while shooting 60.1 percent from the field in 67 games and 34.2 minutes of action.
The Greek Freak was fantastic, and his partner in crime was as well in Lillard. The 34-year-old was remarkable this season before it was cut short due to a blood clot issue in his right calf.
Lillard has not played in a game since March 18, but the expectation is that he will be back as early as game 2 for this series, which will be on Tuesday.
Antetokounmpo and Lillard are among the best duos in the league today, and if they are at full strength, they have a great shot at taking down the Pacers.
