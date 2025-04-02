Bucks' Damian Lillard Receives Massive Update on Blood Clot Issue
In this story:
Milwaukee Bucks superstar guard Damian Lillard is hopeful he will be back on the court soon.
On an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania provided a massive update on Lillard, saying the 34-year-old is hopeful he can return in a week or so.
"He's hopeful to get cleared in the next week or week and a half to go full-go and then resume basketball in games for the Bucks."
Charania added that Lillard's treatment has been encouraging, and they caught the issue on time.
This story will be updated...
Published