Bucks' Damian Lillard Receives Massive Update on Blood Clot Issue

Ricardo Klein

Dec 31, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks superstar guard Damian Lillard is hopeful he will be back on the court soon.

On an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania provided a massive update on Lillard, saying the 34-year-old is hopeful he can return in a week or so.

"He's hopeful to get cleared in the next week or week and a half to go full-go and then resume basketball in games for the Bucks."

Charania added that Lillard's treatment has been encouraging, and they caught the issue on time.

