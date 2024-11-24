Bucks' Damian Lillard Reveals Main Reason For Massive Season Turnaround
The Milwaukee Bucks are starting to look like the team we all thought they'd be this season. The Bucks earned their eighth win of the season to improve to 8-9 and have won six of their last seven games.
After a 2-8 start, the Bucks have seemed to get their feet under them, and it's been a pleasure to see for a Milwaukee team that appeared to look lost on the court. All that seemed to be behind them, and one could tell by the way star guard Damian Lillard spoke after the game.
Lillard spoke to Bucks sideline reporter Melanie Ricks and said that this team has found its groove and is starting to become the team they hoped they'd be to start the season.
"The way we started the season was rough," said Lillard. "But we're starting to play the type of basketball we wanted to play coming into the season, and now we're starting to feel good about ourselves; I think on offense and defense, we're starting to do what the coaches want us to do, and we're getting the results that we want."
"Our group chat has been extremely active just trying to encourage each other. I think it's coming together on the court."
The Bucks are slowly looking like contenders, and it is thanks to their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo had to put on his cape more often than not during this stretch, and that is why the Bucks have been able to get out of this funk.
On Saturday night, he was the team's leading scorer and was close to recording another triple-double, recording 32 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in what was a close contest to the Charlotte Hornets, 125-119.
As for Lillard, he was no slouch either, as he notched 31 points of his own. The duo of Lillard and Antetokounmpo is starting to flourish, as they have each reached the 30-point mark in four games this season, which marks the most such games by any duo and the most games with multiple 30-point scorers for a team in the NBA this season.
The Bucks closed out their four-game home stand with an impressive 4-0 record and improved to a 7-3 record at Fiserv Forum this season and 7-5 overall in November.
Milwaukee must keep the momentum going as they seek to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and the NBA.
