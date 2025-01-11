Bucks' Damian Lillard Completely Stunned by Spurs' Victor Wembanyama
One of the rising superstars in the NBA is Victor Wembanyama. He was the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft coming out of France. Physically, he's a freak. He stands at a listed 7-foot-3, and he can handle the ball, make threes, and shoot fadeaway jumpers. Of course, he can block shots, too.
Wembanyama has quickly made himself one of the best players in the NBA. In his second year in the league, he already is averaging 25 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and a whopping four blocks. He's a freak who can do everything on the basketball court.
The Milwaukee Bucks got to see Wembanyama up close on Wednesday. They were able to get a win, beating them 121-105. In that game, they held Wembanyama in check. He only had ten points, ten rebounds, and three blocks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez did a great job of defending him.
Damian Lillard had himself a very good game. He finished with a game-high 26 points on 8-13 shooting, including 4-7 from three. He also added eight assists and five rebounds. Lillard was as impressed with Wembanyama's growth from his rookie year to his second year as anyone else.
“He’s always in range to block a shot, to change a shot. … It’s more different when he’s on the floor than any other player that I’ve played against,” Lillard told reporters after the game.
Lillard understands what kind of presence Wemby has on the court at all times. Even when you think you can get a shot off, he erases that opportunity because of his length. He's just a player who you have to know where he is at all times when you are on offense.
Wembanyama has the Spurs fighting for a playoff spot. They are tenth right now in the Western Conference but sit just two games behind the seventh spot. San Antonio is trying hard to give Wembanyama some playoff experience early in his NBA career.
As far as the Bucks are concerned, they feel good that they were able to take down the Spurs and get another win. Lillard took a step in the right direction after struggling with his shot for the last few weeks. A good shooting night should help his confidence moving forward.
The Bucks are sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.
