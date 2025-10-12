Bucks Did Not Seek Giannis Antetokounmpo's Approval for Major Offseason Splash
The Milwaukee Bucks made perhaps the biggest offseason signing of the summer. While other moves were bigger via trade, the biggest surprise signing was Myles Turner in Milwaukee.
Turner was signed to a four-year deal worth $108.9 million. In order to make room for him, the Bucks used the waive-and-stretch provision on Damian Lillard.
It was a massive move that will have cap implications for the team to come, not to mention roster-building implications. It was a move that they did without getting consultation from their best player.
The Bucks didn't ask for permission from Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign Myles Turner
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bucks did not consult Antetokounmpo at all before deciding to make this move.
"It was a full-fledged effort to keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee," Charania writes. "However, the Bucks had not sought Antetokounmpo's approval or consultation before making the move, just as they hadn't required it when acquiring Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023."
Milwaukee made this move to try to keep Antetokounmpo happy with what the Bucks have this season. They understand the pressure is on to win games now.
Antetokounmpo wasn't consulted, but it was a move that he ultimately approved of. Lillard will not play at all this year, and Turner was the best center available in free agency.
Not only that, but the Bucks stole him away from their rivals, the Indiana Pacers. Adding him while taking him away from a team they hate was an added bonus.
The Bucks Need Myles Turner to Produce Right Away to Have This Move Work
If this move to sign Turner is going to work out, he has to play well right out of the chute. He was signed to be the second-best player on the team, and they need him to live up to that.
That means Turner needs to be the best 3-and-D center in the league for the first half of the season. He has played well early in the year when he was with Indiana in years where he was able to stay healthy.
If the move to sign Turner pays off, it could be the move that keeps Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee for years to come.
