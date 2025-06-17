Bucks' Doc Rivers Has Strong Message on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers responded to the ongoing trade speculation revolving around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been one of the hottest names on the trade block.
Ever since the Bucks got bounced out of the 2025 playoffs in the first round, Antetokounmpo's future has been questioned, since the organization doesn't have enough assets to meaningfully improve the roster.
Recent reports indicate Antetokounmpo is likely to stay, feeling comfortable with a plan pitched by the front office and Rivers.
The Bucks or Antetokounmpo haven't clarified his future, but Rivers made an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast, where he addressed the rumors.
"It’s so ridiculous. And I’ve heard all these reports, you hear all this stuff but you don’t like it when you hear it because you know it’s not true, Bill," he said on the podcast.
"But still, your players hear it and everybody else hears it. And I remember telling you the story when I was in Boston: I’m on a treadmill working out. That’s when I could run still on a treadmill. And they announced that the Boston Celtics are about to trade Rajon Rondo I think to the Lakers.
"And I was like, ‘What?!’ And it was absurd. Like we had never had any conversations, but Rondo heard it, you know? And so that’s the only thing I don’t like about all this now.
"I don’t know how many more times Giannis has to say he wants to be a Buck and he wants to win a title with the Bucks and it’s so cool to me because it’s not the way it’s done anymore. "
Even if Antetokounmpo does stay in Milwaukee, the team likely doesn't have a path to the title for the upcoming season.
The team's second star, Damian Lillard, tore his Achilles during the playoffs and is going to miss the entire upcoming season.
An achilies injury saps a player's athleticism, unlike any other injury, causing long-term effects on a player's ability at the highest level.
The Bucks could trade Lillard once he comes back, though a return for him would be minimal.
There are some other tradable players on the roster like Pat Caughnton, Kyle Kuzma, A.J. Green, or potentially Bobby Portis, but those players likely don't have the value to completely reshape the roster into another title contender.
Antetokounmpo's legacy as an all-time great player is already set even if he doesn't win another title.
By staying with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo can further cement himself in the fanbase, which arguably could make his career more special than if he won more titles.
"But with certain guys, don’t think Steph Curry would ever leave Golden State ever and I’m hoping obviously Giannis feels the same way," Rivers added.
"That’s the way he’s been so far and it’s been great. It’s been awesome."
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Former NBA Star Believes Shocking Rival Could Trade For Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Former NBA Star Believes Shocking Rival Could Trade For Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Spotted in Surprising Place Amid Trade Rumors
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Follow LeBron James Career Path
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.