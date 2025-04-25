Bucks' Doc Rivers on Verge of Making Unfortunate NBA History
The Milwaukee Bucks are now down 2-0 in the series to the Indiana Pacers heading back home to Milwaukee.
The series has been a bit ugly so far, with head coach Doc Rivers needing to make some adjustments heading into Game 3 if the Bucks want to extend the series.
However, Bucks fans likely lack confidence in Rivers's ability to do that given his playoff track record. According to StatMuse, Rivers currently sits third all-time in playoff losses among coaches, behind only Pat Riley and Gregg Popovich.
While that is good company to keep, it isn't quite as good as one might think when looking at the total games coached. Popovich is first more because of how long he coached, losing 114 of 284 games. Pat Riley is in a similar boat, losing 111 of 282 games.
Rivers, however, has lost 110 of just 223 games, giving him a much lower win percentage of those two. That makes this more of a bad look for Rivers when comparing his numbers to the top two.
Fortunately for Rivers, the coach below him in the rankings does have an even worse win percentage, losing 105 of just 185 games. That is George Karl, who spent most of his career with the Nuggets, Bucks, and SuperSonics.
Rivers has developed a reputation for playoff struggles among NBA fans, as he hasn't really accomplished anything since winning the NBA championship with the Celtics back in 2008.
Rivers has since coached multiple playoff teams who seemed primed for deep playoff runs on paper, but has fallen short each time. On paper, with the Bucks having Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, they should be able to beat the Pacers, even without home-court advantage, but so far that is looking unlikely.
Rivers also struggled with the 76ers and the Clippers despite having loaded rosters. With all that being said, it isn't too surprising that Rivers is nearing the top of the list, despite not having as many games coached as some of the longest tenured coaches.
Fortunately for Rivers, he can't pass Popovich for most playoff losses among head coaches in NBA history if the Bucks lose their first-round series. He is five losses away from passing first place, so he would need to at least win this series in a Game 7 and then lose the next series to make history.
