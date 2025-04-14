Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals Major Issue That Could Derail Series vs Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers are quite familiar with each other after meeting last season in the NBA playoffs. The two teams will once again square off in the first round of the postseason, with Indiana looking to make it two straight years over the Bucks.
However, Milwaukee will be looking for some redemption after a troubling playoff battle last year. The Bucks have been playing very well of late, and they believe that it could help them pull the upset in this series.
And yet, there are still big questions around the Bucks, especially on defense. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has been happy with the half-court defense of late, but he revealed a massive issue that could cost his team the series.
“We like our defense,” Rivers said. “We don’t like our transition defense right now. That’s one area where we thought we were doing great, and it’s kind of slipped away.”
Playing against the Pacers, the Bucks will need to make sure they are aware at all times. Indiana likes the play with pace, so Milwaukee could be tested in this series once again.
“Listen, we play Indiana. If we’re not good in transition D, we’re not going to be very good.”
Getting back on the defensive end of the court could be the difference between the Bucks pulling the upset or having another early playoff exit. This Milwaukee team has battled all year long and is ready to prove itself in this series.
The Bucks took three of four meetings between the two teams this season, but star guard Damian Lillard played in those contests. Lillard is likely to miss this series due to a serious blood clot issue that he is dealing with.
Defense will be the name of the game for the Bucks in this series, and they can't take the Pacers lightly whatsoever. Indiana has been one of the best teams around the entire NBA in the second half of the year, and they will be looking to make more noise as well.
