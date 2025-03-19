Bucks' Doc Rivers Shares Honest Feelings on Coaching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Milwaukee Bucks got an up close and personal look at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a few days ago when they took on the Thunder. He was just as good against the Bucks as he has been against everyone else.
He had 31 points as the Thunder ended up taking down the Bucks. It was another masterclass from the player who might win the NBA MVP this season.
It has been remarkable to see how SGA has developed as a player since being part of the Paul George trade all of those years ago. He went from being a pretty good player to an MVP candidate.
Bucks coach Doc Rivers actually coached SGA when he was with the Clippers. Rivers got to see how good he had a chance to be firsthand.
Rivers admitted that not even he saw how good Gilgeous-Alexander was going to be.
"I don't think anybody in the world saw this in him," said Rivers "We did think he was going to be really, really good. I thought he was going to be a star. I said it when we traded him. But to see this, I don't think anyone can honestly say they knew he was going to be this special."
Had the Clippers thought he was going to be this good, they never would have traded him. They would have kept him and likely wouldn't have traded for George at all.
Milwaukee saw how good he has become, and it resulted in a loss for them. Now, the Bucks know what the Thunder will look like if they end up meeting in the NBA Finals.
The Bucks really could have used a win against Oklahoma City. After losing to both the Thunder and the Warriors in back-to-back games, they have fallen out of the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
They now are behind the Pacers for that spot, but these two teams will likely keep flip-flopping for that home-court advantage seed.
So far this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33 points, five rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.
