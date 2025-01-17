Bucks Dream Trade Target Listed as $22M Scoring Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks are among several teams in the NBA who could potentially make a blockbuster trade before the Feb. 6 deadline. Despite the team being recent NBA Champions in 2021, they’ve since addressed the need for a missing piece to really make them a contender again this season.
Offensively, the Bucks could benefit from continuing to build around their star players Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. One of Antetokounmpo’s biggest strengths is in transition, and the team could add players who complement this by bringing in players who can match the star forward's fast pace up the floor.
Milwaukee also has a need to bring in players who can improve their shooting consistency. There have been several games the Bucks took a loss in simply because they struggled putting the ball through the hoop.
Adding a solid three-point shooter could also better spread out the Bucks’ offense, and create more room for Antetokounmpo or Lillard to create plays.
That said, the Bucks have reportedly been eyeing Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson as a potential candidate to bring to Milwaukee.
If the Bucks traded for Johnson, he would bring several key benefits to their roster, particularly in areas of shooting, scoring, and defensive versatility. Known for his elite three-point shooting, Johnson would significantly improve the Bucks' floor spacing, providing more room for Antetokounmpo and Lillard to operate.
His ability to shoot over defenders and catch and shoot effectively would make Milwaukee's offense more dynamic and harder to defend, especially in late-game situations.
In addition to his shooting, Johnson is a capable scorer in other areas. He can attack closeouts, finish in transition, and contribute as a secondary offensive option, alleviating some scoring pressure from Antetokounmpo and Lillard.
His 6-foot-8 frame also allows him to be a versatile defender, capable of guarding multiple positions, which aligns well with the Bucks’ defensive principles.
Although not a lockdown defender, his size and length would give Milwaukee more options to switch and defend against opposing wings.
Finally, Johnson's playoff experience with the Phoenix Suns would add depth and reliability in crucial postseason moments. Overall, a trade for Johnson would bolster the Bucks’ shooting, scoring, and defense, making them even more dangerous in their championship pursuit.
In order for the Bucks to match Johnsons’ $22 million contract, they will need to put together a dynamic package that could include a number of options. Milwaukee would likely need to put together a combination of smaller contract players to satisfy the Nets.
