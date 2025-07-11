Bucks Earn 'B-' For Major Offseason Acquisition
The Milwaukee Bucks still claim the most shocking move of the offseason for signing Myles Turner and using the waive-and-stretch provision on Damian Lillard.
Turner inked a four-year deal worth $108.9 million to leave Indiana and come to Milwaukee. The Bucks are hoping that he can be a big piece that can help them get over the hump next season.
Despite the excitement that the Bucks have surrounding the signing of Turner, that excitement is not shared by the rest of the NBA or the NBA media at large.
More news: Bucks Predicted to Sign All-Star Guard in $5 Million Steal
There have been very mixed reviews given for the move that the Bucks made. ESPN gave them a B- for their big move, mainly because he will now be looked at as Milwaukee's second option.
On the positive side, the article mentions the fact that Turner is coming off a career-best three-point shooting season with the Pacers. He shot just under 40 percent in the regular season.
He is also a younger, better version of what Brook Lopez brought to Milwaukee. He's a stretch five that can protect the rim, which is what the Bucks wanted.
Turner's defense isn't as strong as Lopez's was during the 2022-23 season, but he's still a solid option. He has never played with as good a defender in the frontcourt as Giannis Antetokounmpo, so that should make his defense even better.
The Bucks are hoping that Turner's NBA Finals performance isn't indicative of what they will be getting from him in the next four years. He was atrocious offensively against the Thunder.
More news: NBA Insider Skeptical of Bucks' Chances Despite Busy Offseason
In the Finals, Turner shot a putrid 37.7 percent from the field. Even worse, he shot just 21 percent from beyond the three-point arc. Milwaukee needs him to do better than that.
Turner is a fantastic teammate and a good leader. He will fit in well with the Bucks, despite the fact that he played for their most hated rivals for the last 10 years.
Last year with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
More news: Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Breaks Silence on Future, Talks Playing for New York, More
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.