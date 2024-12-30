Bucks Epic Trade Proposal Sends Brook Lopez to East Rival For Massive Haul
The Milwaukee Bucks have been trying to fully bring themselves out of the hole that they dug early in the year. The Bucks have at least put themselves back into contention within the Eastern Conference.
But if they want to actually contend for a title, this team could need some extra firepower. In this new trade scenario, the Bucks make the tough decision to move on from Brook Lopez but they land a nice haul for his services.
The deal would be between the Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and Washington Wizards. Here is what that could look like.
Wizards receive: Forward Jarace Walker, center James Wiseman, a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Pacers, a 2029 second-round draft pick from the Pacers, and a 2031 second-round draft pick from the Bucks
Bucks receive: Center Jonas Valanciunas and forward Aaron Nesmith
Pacers receive: Center Brook Lopez
While sending Lopez away would be tough, landing Valanciunas would help soften the blow. The veteran big man has looked good with the Wizards this season and he could be with this team for the next few years.
Valanciunas signed a three-year deal with Washington this offseason for around $10 million a year. Considering how productive he can be, this is a bargain and the Bucks could take advantage of that fact.
Adding in Nesmith would be a bonus for a Bucks team that could use some extra depth around the edges. Nesmith has been hurt for most of this season and the Pacers have looked decently without him.
This could lead to them deciding to move him and swapping him for Lopez helps both teams. Indiana requires a big man so Lopez could fit in well there.
But for the Bucks, this deal would be a change from the norm that they've set in place. However, this could be a good thing as it would bring nice blood to the organization.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard still playing at high levels, the Bucks owe it to them to go all-in for this season. It is title or bust for Milwaukee this year and a deal like this could drastically change the outcome of the team.
